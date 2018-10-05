Week 6: A ranked Red River matchup, road test for Irish

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Florida head coach Dan Mullen runs onto the field with his players before an NCAA college football game against Charleston Southern, in Gainesville, Fla. The Swamp is sold out for the first time in nearly three years, a setting first-year Florida coach Dan Mullen would like to see more often. Beating No. 5 LSU on Saturday surely would help Mullen's push to return Florida Field _ and the 22nd-ranked Gators _ to Southeastern Conference and national prominence. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (AP)