Who’s the best head coach in the AFC North?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Yes, we’re only five games into the season, but it’s never too early to remind Steelers fans they’re last in the AFC North.
Right now, the Browns and the Steelers share a 1-2-1 record but the Browns get the edge for the third place standing.
Playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns have the opportunity to shake up the division a bit.
The Browns are looking to recover from yet another close loss. The Ravens have won two straight games and want to keep the momentum rolling.
- Mike Tomlin career percentage (.650) 125–67–1
- John Harbaugh career percentage (.597) 105–71
- Marvin Lewis career percentage (.514) 127–120–3
- Hue Jackson career percentage (.206) 10–40–1
Over the past decade it’s been tough for Cleveland to squeeze out a win against the Ravens.
Check out Joe Thomas' recollection of their 2007 win below.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.