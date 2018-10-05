Who’s the best head coach in the AFC North?

The Cleveland Browns are currently third in the division, but they could shake things up on Sunday.

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson walks on the field before an NFL football preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, in Cleveland. Cleveland is coming off an 0-16 embarrassment and can only hope to be respectable. Since the creation of the current AFC North in 2002, the Browns are the only team never to finish in first place. (AP Photo/David Richard, File) (David Richard)
By Randy Buffington | October 5, 2018 at 8:54 AM EST - Updated October 5 at 9:15 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Yes, we’re only five games into the season, but it’s never too early to remind Steelers fans they’re last in the AFC North.

Right now, the Browns and the Steelers share a 1-2-1 record but the Browns get the edge for the third place standing.

Playing the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns have the opportunity to shake up the division a bit.

The Browns are looking to recover from yet another close loss. The Ravens have won two straight games and want to keep the momentum rolling.

As it stands

  • Mike Tomlin career percentage (.650) 125–67–1
  • John Harbaugh career percentage (.597) 105–71 
  • Marvin Lewis career percentage (.514) ‎127–120–3 
  • Hue Jackson career percentage (.206) 10–40–1 

Over the past decade it’s been tough for Cleveland to squeeze out a win against the Ravens.

Check out Joe Thomas' recollection of their 2007 win below.

