Willoughby Hills legal battle breaks out after mayor locks council members out of city hall

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH (WOIO) - A heated battle has broken out within Willoughby Hills City Hall as the mayor, city officials and ousted council members clash over a litany of allegations.
On Friday, the city of Willoughby Hills filed a temporary restraining order against Mayor Robert Weger in an attempt to block him from revamping the Willoughby Hills City Council.
The restraining order was filed in the Lake County Court of Common Pleas through city attorney Gregory A. Beck, after Weger ordered the removal of six of the seven council members earlier this week.
Weger said he needed to fire the members because their actions interfered with the city’s government affairs. The mayor alleged the council members passed ordinances that were illegal and were rejected in Lake County Common Pleas Court.
Weger also changed the locks on City Hall and locked the Clerk of Council out of her office.
Weger then announced his intent to appoint an un-elected Council, either by himself or in collaboration with the one remaining council member, according to Beck.
Beck called the actions illegal and unlawful.
“Allowing Weger to oust elected officials contrary to law and without due process is fundamentally inconsistent with the democratic process, and designed to create a government run through a dictatorship rather than through the proper legislative, executive and judicial process,” said Beck in a prepared statement.
Mayor Weger has not immediately returned calls for comment regarding the restraining order.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.