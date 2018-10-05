Pepper Pike driver says airbags in Cadillac blew up without warning

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Imagine driving down the road, and without warning, your airbags deploy.
That's exactly what one woman in Pepper Pike says happened to her last November.
Tonya Butler says she was driving her 2011 Cadillac SRX 4 on a paved, smooth road, when the airbags blew up all around her.
"Those airbags came out with such force that it's only by the grace of God and that seatbelt that I stayed in that seat," said Butler.
According to Butler, she was also injured.
"My mouth hurt, my jaw hurt, my neck, my shoulders, this whole side. My elbow."
Butler says she took the car to the dealership where she bought it, but they refused to repair it, saying they did not believe the airbags would deploy in that manner unless she had been in a collision. She says GM promised to pick up the car, so she would not have to continue making payments for a car she could not use. Instead, though, a year later, the vehicle remains in her driveway.
"I bought this car in good faith. Feeling good about buying a Cadillac product, but Cadillac hasn't done me right. Here I am today. Ready to get this right," she said.
We reached out to GM, who said they would check customer service records and get back to us. As of Friday afternoon, we have not heard back from GM officials.
