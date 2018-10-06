4 acres of Slavic Village becoming a nature preserve and learning center

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -An abandoned area in Cleveland’s Slavic Village is being brought back to life.
The Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland announced the project plans on Friday.
The 13 acre section behind the club is being turned into a green space with a lot of walking trails and a positive environment for kids including the Morgana Bluffs Nature Preserve and Learning Center.
Robert Koonce, Chief Development Officer for Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland says,
“All of the skills of science, being able to learn observation and recording and hypothesis making can be done down there. They can learn the basics of science and they could be exposed to careers in environmental science,” Robert Koonce, Chief Development Officer for Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland said.
This once was the site of the massive Cleveland Worsted Mill Co.
Years later, the buildings were destroyed by fire. It later became a spot labeled for a lot of crime, and even a homeless encampment.
“We’ve been trying to come up with ways to repurpose the land,” said Marlane Weslian, Slavic Hills Neighborhood Development Officer.
It’s expected to be completed in late 2019.
“You’re literally half a block off a busy intersection. You’re going to hear birds and you’re barely going to hear the cars,” Weslian said.
