Anti-Kavanaugh rally being held in Cleveland before Senate vote

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Protesters will hold a rally in downtown Cleveland to voice their opinion before the Senate votes on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
It’s expected the Senate will vote him in as the newest associate justice after Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she would vote yes and democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he would vote yes for Kavanaugh.
The anti-Kavanaugh rally in Cleveland is not the only march, “No Justice, No Seat” marches will be held across the country on Saturday.
The Cancel Kavanaugh Cleveland rally is being held by:
- Women’s March on Washington-Ohio
- Action Together Lakewood Area
- Indivisible CLE
The rally is being held at Willard Park at noon on Saturday.
