Cleveland Browns looking for first win over Ravens since 2015

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns will be looking for the team’s second win of the season as they host the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.
The last time the Browns beat the Ravens was a 33-30 overtime win on Oct. 11, 2015.
Former Browns quarterback Josh McCown threw for 457 yards and two touchdown passes. Former Cleveland tight end Gary Barnidge caught 8 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.
This Sunday the Ravens are currently a 3-point Las Vegas favorites to beat the Browns.
The Browns have not lost a game at FirstEnergy Stadium this season.
Cleveland is 1-2-1 on the year and Baltimore is 3-1.
The game will be played at 1 p.m. on Oct. 7 and you can watch the game on Cleveland 19.
This will be the second time this season the Browns will play a division rival, in the first game of the year the Browns tied the Pittsburgh Steelers.
