Experts weigh in on bullying issues

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Bullying is something that impacts so many kids, families and educators daily.
We are inviting everyone to share their story throughout the month.
October is National Bully Prevention Month and here at Cleveland 19 we are 2Strong4Bullies.
Send an email to reporter Erin Logan at elogan@woio.com with any problems or concerns you or someone you know are dealing with.
Every Monday one email will be chosen.
The person chosen will get a response from a child psychologist who has been helping bully victims and bullies for years.
If your email is chosen Cleveland 19 will play the expert’s advice on the 10:30 p.m. newscast.
The station will not mention names or schools. Make sure you watch Cleveland 19 on Oct. 8 to see if your email was chosen.
