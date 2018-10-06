Houston Astros favored to defeat Cleveland Indians in Game 2

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Houston Astros are Las Vegas favorites to beat the Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.
The Astros opened as favorites at -145 and the line is currently at -150.
Carlos Carrasco will be the starting pitcher for the Indians.
His 2018 season stats:
- 17 wins
- 10 losses
- 3.38 ERA
Gerrit Cole will start for the Astros.
His 2018 stats:
- 15 wins
- 5 losses
- 2.88 ERA
Houston defeated Cleveland in Game 1 on Friday 7-2.
Indians pitcher Corey Kluber gave up four earned runs in 4.2 innings.
The pitching staff of Houston only gave up one hit in the last three innings of the game.
