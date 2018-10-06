Kyrie Irving praises Boston for ‘getting me out of Cleveland’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The same NBA all-star who said the Earth is flat -- a claim he apologized for earlier this week -- is now praising the Boston Celtics for “getting me out of Cleveland,” according to Bleacher Report.
Quick history recap: the Cavs beat the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals in Game 7 in 2018 as Irving looked on from the bench.
The aloof point guard went down late in the season, following a knee issue that stemmed from a previous injury.
Apparently, Irving is healthy again and ready to play.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.