Man shot to death in broad daylight in Canton

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Canton police officers were on patrol in the area of West Tuscarawas St. and the I-77 SB Off Ramp when they heard a gun shots at approximately 3:34 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Police say officers immediately located the incident in the B.P. Oil Lot in the northwest corner of the intersection.
Officers quickly took the shooter into custody and secured the firearm, according to police.
Police say observed the victim laying in the lot, unconscious due to an apparent gun shot wound to the chest.
The Canton Fire Department reportedly transported the victim to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 3:54 p.m.
According to police, the victim has yet to be identified.
The Canton Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating this fatal shooting.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can be sent through Tip411 by signing up at www.cantonohio.gov/police.
