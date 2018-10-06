President Trump, Ohio politicians react to Senate’s vote on Kavanaugh

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Senate has confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as the 114th Justice of the Supreme Court.
Saturday afternoon’s vote came to 50 yeas and 48 nays, one of the narrowest margins ever for a Supreme Court nominee.
President Donald Trump immediately tweeted out his excited response to being able to swear in his nominee:
Ohio politicians also posted their response to the newest addition to the Supreme Court, including Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich.
Republican Ohio Senator Rob Portman posted his statement on Twitter praising the Senate for their vote:
Republican Ohio Representative Jim Renacci also applauds the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court stating:
“I’m pleased the Senate has confirmed Brett Kavanaugh. He is a thoughtful jurist with a proven respect for the Constitution. I believe he will make an excellent Supreme Court Justice.”
Democrat Ohio Governor candidate Richard Cordray released a statement expressing his disappointment in the Senate vote:
“Today’s vote was disheartening for so many of us — women and men alike — who are deeply troubled by the allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh, the partisan rancor we see in Washington, and the direction of the U.S. Supreme Court. And it’s appalling to see how survivors of sexual violence have been treated when they have the bravery to step forward and speak out. It’s crucial that we listen to their voices and not dismiss or ignore them. Ohioans want a Supreme Court that will protect their access to health care, that will put fairness to workers and families ahead of powerful corporations and special interests, and that will respect a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. Today’s vote puts all of that at risk."
Democrat Representative of the 11th District of Ohio Marcia Fudge also released a statement demonstrating her sadness and anger following the confirmation:
“I am both saddened and angered the Senate would confirm a jurist who doesn’t support women’s rights, voting rights, or affirmative action. Based on what he displayed during the hearings and subsequent questioning, it is clear that he is an elitist, entitled misogynist with a temperament that should disqualify him from any court. History will not be kind to those who voted to confirm someone so offensive to the majority of Americans.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.