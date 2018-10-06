President Trump, Ohio politicians react to Senate’s vote on Kavanaugh

“Today’s vote was disheartening for so many of us — women and men alike — who are deeply troubled by the allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh, the partisan rancor we see in Washington, and the direction of the U.S. Supreme Court. And it’s appalling to see how survivors of sexual violence have been treated when they have the bravery to step forward and speak out. It’s crucial that we listen to their voices and not dismiss or ignore them. Ohioans want a Supreme Court that will protect their access to health care, that will put fairness to workers and families ahead of powerful corporations and special interests, and that will respect a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body. Today’s vote puts all of that at risk."