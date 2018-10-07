Accident in work zone causes traffic to backup on Ohio Turnpike

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - *** 1:44 p.m. 10/7/18 UPDATE***
The accident is no longer showing up on the Ohio Department of Transportation website.
***Original***
The Ohio Department of Transportation said there is backup on the Ohio Turnpike after an accident in a work zone.
The backup is eastbound between Exit 188 for US 250 Road and the exit for Baumhart Road, according to the department of transportation.
Officials say the accident is at milepost 135.
Investigators say a car involved in the accident is off to the side of the road. At this time there is no word of any injuries.
This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.
