Another opossum spotted hours before Browns vs. Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Another opossum has been spotted hours before the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns posted the sighting on social media Sunday morning.
A lot of people credit the rally possum that was caught for during Cleveland victory in the Browns vs. New York Jets game.
The animal was seen roaming the stands at FirstEnergy Stadium until it was snatched by the tail by a fearless Browns fan and stuffed into a cardboard box.
Videos of the capture have been viewed online millions of times.
