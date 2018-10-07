Browns win: Cleveland Police poke fun at refs (again), JR Smith takes off shirt (again)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is at it again on Twitter after the Browns took the victory against Baltimore 12-9.
@CLEpolice expressed their excitement for the home team beating not only the Ravens, but the referees as well:
This is not the first time the Cleveland PD showed their disapproval towards the NFL officials. Last week, the department shared this jab after the Browns lost a close game to the Oakland Raiders 45-42:
Members of the Cleveland Cavaliers were in attendance for Sunday’s game, including JR Smith, Cedi Osman, Jordan Clarkson, and John Holland.
In true JR fashion, Smith took his shirt off amidst the victory celebration:
Former Browns player Joe Thomas was also in the stands anxiously cheering on his team throughout the third OT of the Browns season:
The Browns posted a heartfelt reaction to the win by thanking the Dawg Pound for sticking around until the end:
The Cleveland Browns now hold a record of 2-2-1.
