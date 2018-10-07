Cleveland Browns fans have renewed sense of optimism

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns fans seem to barking a little differently this year than in previous years.
For the first time in a long time, they say they have hope.
“Our offense is looking much better. Our D is on point as always - always a Brownie!” said Tobi Herriott of Columbus.
“We think we have some hope,” said Eric Cunningham, of Pennsylvania.
Compare the Cleveland Municipal Lot, where Browns fans tailgate, last year during one of the lowest points of the season to the muni lot today. The energy is obviously way different.
“Oh yeah. It’s crazy this team has got us pumped up. It’s got me excited,” said Becky Broward of Cleveland.
But some fans are not only excited - their unconditional love for the Browns is getting them noticed.
Anthony Hufford of Newton Falls is now known as the Dilly Dilly guy after a picture of him holding a poster that said “Open the Coolers,” ended up on national TV.
“Look for me on the billboards in town. I guess you’ll see me holding the sign up there. Go Browns! The coolers are open lets keep it rolling!” said Hufford.
Turns out - the cash is rolling in along with a renewed optimism. Earl Youngblood of Uncle Earl’s T’s says he’s seen an uptick in sales.
“Definitely. Definitely sales have increased - yeah Baker Mayfield!” said Youngblood.
And no matter how the game against the Ravens ended, Carlos Padilla says it will have been worth coming all the way from Mexico with his son to see the game.
“It’s totally different than previous years. Every game you feel it, you feel that we can make it,” said Padilla.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.