Cleveland Browns secure second win of the season against Baltimore Ravens

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Browns fans everywhere rejoiced as Cleveland knocked off the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, 12-9.
Placekicker Greg Joseph won the game in walk-off fashion with this field goal:
The overtime game had fans on the edge of their seats, especially late.
Untimely drops and missed opportunities led to a closer game than fans wanted but they were able to pull it off nonetheless.
The game was marked by solid play by the Browns defense, stepping up on some big downs late.
All of the the Ravens' points were the result of field goals.
The Browns were able to get solid contribution out of Baker Mayfield who passed for 342 yards and 1 touchdown to wide receiver Rashard Higgins.
Despite the close score, the Browns played well in all 3 phases of the game.
Offense
Defense
Special Teams
It was the Browns' third overtime game this season.
They now hold a record of 2-2-1.
