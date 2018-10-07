Cleveland Browns tailgate is nothing short of beautiful

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - No matter how good, or bad the Browns are doing you can always bank on a great tailgate experience.
Sunday was no different, as fans prepped to take on the Baltimore Ravens.
Fans started filling the the lot as early as 6 a.m.
Setting up grills, games, and Browns memorabilia.
Everything from RVs, to decked out buses lined the lot as hundreds of fans partied playing games and music to pump up the crowd before kickoff.
The food of choice was barbecue | Grills, and smokers were at every stop.
Take a walk to get an up close look at the Browns tailgating experience.
The Browns are looking for a statement win in the AFC North.
The Ravens coached by 11-year-coach John Harbaugh are currently 3-1.
Backed by a strong defense the Browns will have their hands full with their old divisional foe.
