Cleveland’s Jessica Eye reacts to brawl after the McGregor vs. Khabib fight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Jessica Eye was shocked like many people were after watching the postfight brawl after the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov title fight.
Nurmagomedov hopped the fence after making McGregor tap in the fourth round, when he hopped the fence he went after one of McGregor’s coaches.
McGregor was watching the scene unfold, he was attacked by the cornermen of Nurmagomedov.
“World War 3 just broke out,” UFC fighter Jessica Eye posted.
At this time there is no announcement if Khabib will be stripped of his title.
Eye’s next fight will be on Dec. 29.
