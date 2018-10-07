Famous cat Lil BUB comes to Cleveland to make A Special Wish come true

“Paige was a healthy 9-month-old baby girl whose life changed suddenly it was discovered she had a brain tumor. Despite the tumor’s small size, it was located in a very dangerous area between the pituitary gland and optic nerves. Her medical team decided that quick intervention was necessary. Paige soon underwent a 9-hour surgery followed by 18 months of chemo treatments. She had to endure several more surgeries to insert feeding tubes, spinal drains, and chemo ports. Despite these complications, Paige remained a strong, happy baby. Finally, a few months after her first birthday, she was able to go home, where she continued to improve. At two and a half years old, she successfully completed her chemo regimen, and thankfully what little remains of her tumor has remained stable ever since. Although Paige has lost all pituitary function and most of her vision, she has overcome these challenges to excel in everything she does. She is now a rising high school junior studying several advanced classes with a consistent place on the honor roll. She loves life, learning, and enjoys having an amazing group of supportive friends.”