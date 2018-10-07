Famous cat Lil BUB comes to Cleveland to make A Special Wish come true

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A fundraiser benefiting local cat rescue Tails from the City also made a special wish come true for a local teen named Paige.
The fundraiser featured a famous cat with millions of social media followers named Lil BUB, who was born with genetic anomalies that need special care. According to Lil BUB’s website, she is a “perma-kitten”, meaning she will stay kitten sized her entire life. She also has an extreme case of dwarfism, an exceptionally rare condition that makes her bones denser with age called osteopetrosis, extra toes, a significantly shorter lower jaw, and no teeth.
Tails from the City says this cat is viral because her inspirational story of survival, overcoming the odds, maintaining happiness and a kind and loving spirit along the way tends to resonate with people of all walks of life, including Paige.
Paige has also had to overcome her own odds, as Tails from the City tells us:
Paige is also a huge Lil BUB fan. A Special Wish worked with Lil BUB’s owner and caretaker Mike Bridavsky, affectionately known as “Her Dude,” and Tails from the City to have Paige meet the famous cat.
The fundraiser was called Lil Brunch, Lil Bubbly, Lil BUB!
