Rally Possum Wrangler elected honorary Dawg Pound captain

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You remember the Cleveland legend that grabbed the opossum with his bare hands opening day right?
Of course, how could we ever forget?
Today, he took the microphone as the honorary Dawg Pound captain rallying the thousands of fans in attendance with the world famous ‘Brownies’ chant.
Greg Pleasant, the Parma native was ecstatic to rally the troops.
His poise securing the possum was an absolute thing of beauty.
It was loud, and things were moving a mile a minute but like a true professional he kept a level head.
Similar to Baker Mayfield in the pocket today (Under duress he delivered this stripe to Higgins for a touchdown going into halftime.)
The Browns are certainly earning their money against the Ravens.
The defense has been on fire, securing two turnovers thanks to a Denzel Ward interception and a third quarter fumble recovery.
Prior to the game, another opossum was spotted at FirstEnergy stadium.
No word if Pleasant’s services were needed.
