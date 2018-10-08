Akron dad accused of shooting and killing son

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A 75-year-old man is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing his son.
Leon Portis Sr. was arrested on Sunday at a home in the 1000 block of Silvercrest Ave.
When Akron police officers arrived on the scene, they found Portis’s 45-year-old son lying in the driveway.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead.
Portis told officers he and his son had been fighting before he shot him.
Portis is charged with murder and expected in court Tuesday morning.
