7 best places to get pierogi in Cleveland on National Pierogi Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Whether you spell it pierogi,pierog or pierogy -- Clevelanders can't help but love the soft pillowy stuffed dumplings.
Oct. 8 is National Pierogi Day, so get your fill at any of the following places in Cleveland serving up the best pierogi.
1. Sokolowski' s University Inn, 1201 University Rd., Cleveland
2."P.O.C." Pierogies of Cleveland, 4131 W. Streetsboro Rd., Richfield
3. Little Polish Diner, 5772 Ridge Rd., Parma
4. Sophie's Choice Pierogi Company, 4631 Turney Rd., Garfield Heights
5. Perla Pierogies, 5380 State Rd., Parma
6. Rudy's Strudel and Bakery, 5580 Ridge Rd., Parma
7. Sterle’s Country House, 1401 E 55th St., Cleveland
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.