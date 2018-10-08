Cameroon officials, observers say poll was mostly successful

A soldier stands guard outside a polling station where, Cameroon's Incumbent President Paul Biya of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement party, casts his vote during the Presidential elections in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday Oct. 7, 2018. Polls opened Sunday in Cameroon as Africa's oldest leader is widely expected to win another term, while separatists threaten to disrupt the election and many people who have fled the unrest are unable to vote. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) (AP)