Canton police identify man shot and killed at gas station

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Canton man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at the BP gas station at 2211 Tuscarawas St. W.
Around 3:30 p.m, officers on patrol heard the gunshots and responded to the area.
They found Jay Schweitzer unconscious in the parking lot. According to authorities, Schweitzer was shot in the chest.
Canton firefighters transported him to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 4 p.m.
Police took the shooter into custody and said the incident remains under investigation.
Witnesses told detectives there was a brief confrontation between the suspect and the shooter before the shots were fired.
