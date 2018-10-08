Chief Wahoo will not disappear after this season, at least not locally in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Depending on how the Cleveland Indians play in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series in Cleveland today, this may be the last time the Chief Wahoo logo is ever worn by a player.
In early 2018 the Cleveland Indians organization worked out a deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) to remove Wahoo, what some call a racially-insensitive logo, for the 2019 season.
The deal requires the Indians to take the logo off all uniforms and hats, which means if Cleveland is unable to advance in the playoffs -- Chief Wahoo on a player’s uniform will become a part of baseball history today.
Part of the deal was also to hammer out who and where Wahoo items could be sold in the future.
So starting in 2019, fans around the country will no longer be able to buy anything with the Wahoo logo on it in stores or online.
But in a unique portion of the agreement, to preserve Wahoo for fans locally, Northeast Ohio retailers will still be allowed to sell items with the logo on it and that includes the Indians team shop at the ball park.
