City Dogs Cleveland at full capacity, more than 100 dogs need a new home

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Over the weekend City Dogs Cleveland posted that their facilities were crowded at capacity.
The staff have adoption counselors on hand that can help you find the right dog for you and your family.
The kennel is currently full and the shelter has over 100 dogs up for adoption.
The adoption fee for a new best friend is $61.
The price includes a microchip, county license, spay or neuter surgery, and basic vaccinations.
You can view all the adoptable dogs on their website.
Address
2690 W 7th Street CLEVELAND OH 44113 USA
Phone
(216) 664-3476
Hours
The shelter is open from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 12-2 p.m.
