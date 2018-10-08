City Dogs Cleveland at full capacity, more than 100 dogs need a new home

The dog shelter has over 100 pups in need of a new home.

City Dogs Cleveland at full capacity, more than 100 dogs need a new home
(Buffington, Randolph)
By Randy Buffington | October 8, 2018 at 4:41 AM EST - Updated October 8 at 4:41 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Over the weekend City Dogs Cleveland posted that their facilities were crowded at capacity.

The staff have adoption counselors on hand that can help you find the right dog for you and your family.

The kennel is currently full and the shelter has over 100 dogs up for adoption.

The kennel is FULL! We have over 100 AMAZING dogs available for adoption. We hope you, like us, simply cannot resist...

Posted by City Dogs Cleveland on Saturday, October 6, 2018

The adoption fee for a new best friend is $61.

The price includes a microchip, county license, spay or neuter surgery, and basic vaccinations.

You can view all the adoptable dogs on their website.

Address

2690 W 7th Street CLEVELAND OH 44113 USA

Phone

(216) 664-3476

Email

citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us

Hours

The shelter is open from Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 12-2 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.