Company donates driveway after seeing woman’s story on Cleveland 19 News

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -There is a happy ending to a story we told you about last week, when a woman called Cleveland 19 News, looking for help with a problem.
Sherii Kirks told us a company called Great Lakes Asphalt had given her a quote for a new driveway. She told us she gave them a down payment of $2,000, and they started the work, but when the city asked whether they had a permit, they halted the job and never finished.
Kirks took Great Lakes Asphalt to Bedford Municipal Court, but representatives for the company never showed up. Court records show a judge ordered them to pay Kirks back what she had paid them, plus the additional costs to repair her driveway.
Still, no one from Great Lakes ever paid her the judgment, showed up to court to court, and Kirks said, no one from the company ever answered her calls or emails. That's when she reached out to Cleveland 19 News, desperate for help.
Help came--in the form of another asphalt company. Kirks got a call from Mid Ohio Asphalt, offering to repave her driveway, absolutely free.
“We heard about it on the news, and here we are,” said Jeremy Lantzer of Mid Ohio Asphalt.
Lantzer says the company was moved to act by Kirks' story, and did not want her to suffer another winter with her driveway in the terrible shape it was left in by the other company.
"We just heard that she had got screwed over and our company wanted to donate the lady her driveway and make it right for her," he said.
For her part, Kirks is thrilled. She had to be at work Monday afternoon, so she wasn't there to see the driveway work begin, but she told Cleveland 19 News she wanted to thank Mid Ohio Asphalt for their donation, which she says will make a huge difference.
"I hope they get all the business they deserve for what they're doing for me," she said.
Lantzer said the driveway will be finished by the time Kirks gets home from work on Monday. The total valuation of their donation, including the labor and supplies they used, is in the thousands of dollars.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.