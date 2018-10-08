Cuyahoga County is not seeing a bump in number of registered voters for midterm elections

CITY, ST (SITE) -Although most public offices are closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday, most will have extended offices on Tuesday to make sure anyone who wants to vote on Nov. 6.
Checking with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) you can register in person at the BOE, on-line, or at any library.
All options must be completed by 9:00 P.M.
All County Boards of Election will be open until 9:00 P.M.
If you’re not sure if you’re registered you can check by clicking here.
To register on-line you will need an Ohio drivers license number or identification card number.
Looking at the numbers there does not appear to be a major bump in the number of registered voters, at least in Cuyahoga County.
As of today there were 892,372 registered voters in the county. That’s just a little more than the number of registered voters in the 2014 midterm elections.
That number will be updated by the BOE, five days after the Oct. 9 deadline.
The number of registered voters for this midterm though, are drastically down from the 2012 election, the election that gave President Barack Obama his second term.
At that time there were 920,635 registered voters in Cuyahoga County.
According to the BOE that number fluctuates as people move or pass away.
