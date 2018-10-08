Grieving Mothers wants justice after she says son was killed over cell phone

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One family continues to grieve after their loved one was shot in cold blood this past September.
They just want justice for this young man who they say would never hurt a fly.
"He'd been a fighter his whole life. He had sickle cell disease, so he's always had to fight," said the victim's mother, Danielle Aikens.
Aikens says she never thought she'd lose her son, Martez to violence.
"I couldn't believe it because he had just left home and said he was about to go to work."
Unfortunately he never made it. Aikens says he made a stop near Union ave and 121st street to sell a used phone.
"They texted him about buying a phone because he refurbished phones and then once they got him there... they had another agenda," recalled Aikens.
Martez was an armed security guard with aspirations to become a police officer. Of course he tried to defend himself resulting in an exchange of gunfire.
But in a coincidence, Martez's sister, Tyielle was there to see the aftermath of the entire situation playing out. She said she had no idea the commotion that was going on would be her brother's final moments.
"It was horrible. The worst experience I've ever been through in my life. What a coincidence that I'm riding down past this street and my brother has been gunned down," said Tyielle
Now their hoping for justice - looking for those responsible for taking away one bright future. Martez would've started in the police Academy, September 9th, Just a week after he was killed.
"He wanted to be a better part of the community. He wanted to do better and try to help the people that were his age see a future in their lives," cried Aikens.
They'll continue to search for answers all while clinging to the memory of one great young man.
"He's not with us physically, but he'll always be with me and my family," concluded Tyielle.
We’re told 20-year-old Walter Jackson has been arrested and charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault.
Police however are still on the search for others who may have been involved with Martez’s Death.
If you have any information, you’re advised to contact the Cleveland Police Department as soon as possible.
