It’s Cleveland against the world for Game 3 of the ALDS

Warning: The Cleveland Indians' hype video will make you run through a wall.

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor celebrates with Jose Ramirez after he hit a leadoff home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Toronto. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) (Fred Thornhill)
By Randy Buffington | October 8, 2018 at 9:19 AM EST - Updated October 8 at 9:42 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians play Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series at 1:30 p.m. against the defending champion Houston Astros.

The Indians find themselves down 0-2 after losing to the Astros 3-1 on Saturday and will have home field advantage for the first time this series.

Given the circumstances, this is an elimination game for Cleveland.

The city has been in this situation before, the team sent out a reminder in a hype video posted earlier today.

The Essentials

Where can I watch the game?

TBS or live stream on MLB.TV or Watch TBS

Where can I listen to the game?

WTAM, 1100 AM; WMMS, 100.7 FM

Will the Indians win the game?

We sure hope so, here’s the lineup for today’s game.

As far as the running through a wall thing, if you’re watching on the clock you may be eligible for workers' comp.

Go Tribe

