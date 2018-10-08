Lake County deputy’s wife claims family was asked to leave fun park after being spotted carrying gun

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A social media kerfuffle erupted after a Lake County Sheriff Deputy was asked to leave his gun outside Swing & Things Fun Park in Olmstead Township.
Carrie Crouser-Zgrebnak wrote on Facebook that she was “feeling disappointed” when her law enforcement family was asked to leave Swings & Things Fun Park after her husband, Lake County Sheriff Deputy Michael Zgrebnak, was spotted carrying a concealed weapon.
The public post by Crouser-Zgrebnak had over 325 comments and 500 shares before it appeared to been taken down or made private Monday morning after being posted for 15 hours. Opinions and comments appeared to be divided before the post appeared to be deleted.
According to a Facebook post from Swings & Things Fun Park a guest at the park informed management that they saw Zgrebnak carrying his concealed weapon. Zgrebnak was confronted and asked to leave his gun in the car according to the fun parks’s post on Facebook. The officer, who was not in uniform, was informed the park does not allow weapons.
According to Chief Frank Leonbruno with the Lake County Sherriff’s Department “Every department is different, we do not at Lake County,” require officers to carry their service revolver when they are off duty.
“Every business has the right to say yeah or nay on carrying on the premises," Chief Leonbruno said.
Swing & Things Fun Park owner Tim Sorge told Cleveland 19 Monday morning it was “unbelievable.”
“We totally support the police, which is the frustrating part,” Sorge said. “It’s extremely hurtful, you can’t win."
President and owner of the fun park emphasized “We did not kick them out, we did not kick them out.”
In a Facebook post Swings & Things explained their side of the story, explained why they believe the no guns rule is important and offered the Zgrebnak full day passes for his family in the future.
Sorge, who describes himself as a “staunch conservative” and a member of the NRA was shaken by the event and noted in the Facebook post that he “respects” the off duty officer’s opinion but doesn’t agree with him.
