Live blog: Cleveland Indians take 1-0 lead in pivotal Game 3 against Astros

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians are trying to keep the American League Division Series going against the Houston Astros.
Update at 2:43 p.m.
Catcher Yan Gomes led the bottom of the 3rd inning off with a single to center field, followed by a single to right field by Jason Kipnis. The runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Francisco Lindor.
Michael Brantley drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly.
The Indians lead 1-0 entering the 4th inning.
Update at 2:33 p.m.
Clevinger escaped from a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 3rd. He has six strikeouts.
The score is still tied, 0-0.
Update at 2:11 p.m.
Yandy Diaz notched the Indians' first hit of the game, a double to center field, with two outs left in the bottom of the 2nd inning, but was tagged out on an infield grounder by Brandon Guyer.
Update at 1:59 p.m.
Through two innings, the score remains tied. Mike Clevinger has allowed only one hit while striking out four batters.
Clevinger got the start in Cleveland for Game 3 against the Astros' left-handed pitcher, Dallas Keuchel.
The Indians must win Game 3 in order to keep the best-of-5 series going against Houston, who leads 2-0.
