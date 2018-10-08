Live blog: Cleveland Indians take 1-0 lead in pivotal Game 3 against Astros

Live blog: Cleveland Indians take 1-0 lead in pivotal Game 3 against Astros
Game 3, Cleveland Indians vs. Houston Astros
By Chris Anderson | October 8, 2018 at 12:56 PM EST - Updated October 8 at 1:58 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians are trying to keep the American League Division Series going against the Houston Astros.

Update at 2:43 p.m.

Catcher Yan Gomes led the bottom of the 3rd inning off with a single to center field, followed by a single to right field by Jason Kipnis. The runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Francisco Lindor.

Michael Brantley drove in the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly.

The Indians lead 1-0 entering the 4th inning.

Update at 2:33 p.m.

Clevinger escaped from a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 3rd. He has six strikeouts.

The score is still tied, 0-0.

Update at 2:11 p.m.

Yandy Diaz notched the Indians' first hit of the game, a double to center field, with two outs left in the bottom of the 2nd inning, but was tagged out on an infield grounder by Brandon Guyer.

Update at 1:59 p.m.

Through two innings, the score remains tied. Mike Clevinger has allowed only one hit while striking out four batters.

Clevinger got the start in Cleveland for Game 3 against the Astros' left-handed pitcher, Dallas Keuchel.

The Indians must win Game 3 in order to keep the best-of-5 series going against Houston, who leads 2-0.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.