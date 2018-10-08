Cordray, DeWine spar in 3rd and final gubernatorial debate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine (R) and federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray (D) will spar in their third and final gubernatorial debate at Cleveland State University Monday.
DeWine and Cordray are neck and neck in the 2018 Ohio governor’s race, and recent polls show Cordray could have a slight edge among Buckeye State voters.
The race will be one of the hardest fought and most expensive governor’s races in the country.
The candidates' last two debates have been pointed exchanges heavy on policy differences and challenging each other’s records in office.
The winner of the November general election will succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich.
Former President Barack Obama, who’s on a nationwide tour to bolster Democratic support, campaigned for Cordray in Cleveland on Sept. 13.
Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, was in Ohio the same day to raise funds for Republican candidates, including DeWine.
Election Day will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
