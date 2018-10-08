Lyft offering discounted rides to and from Progressive Field for Game 3

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The ride-share company Lyft is offering a 25 percent discount on rides for game-goers who travel to and from Progressive Field on Monday.
Lyft is the official ride-share partner of the Cleveland Indians and “is committed to helping Tribe fans ride smart to provide a responsible and reliable ride home.”
To redeem the discount, riders must enter the promo code “RALLYTOGETHER18” when booking a ride on the app.
A dedicated pickup and dropoff area has been designated across the street from Progressive Field.
The discount will also be offered if the series is extended to Game 4 on Tuesday in Cleveland.
