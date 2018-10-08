Make room Superman, Black Lightning is all Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Before you watch the hit show Black Lightning on The CW you should meet Tony Isabella, born and raised in Cleveland.
“When did you create Black Lightning?” I asked Isabella from the pier of the historic Coast Guard Station on Whiskey Island.
“I created Black Lightning in 1976, and then the first issue appeared in early 1977," Isabella replied.
Isabella said he knew at the age of 12 that he wanted to write comics.
In 1972 he went to work for Marvel Comics and legend Stan Lee.
Just a couple of years later he ended up at DC Comics and created Black Lightning.
Since then Isabella has written two reboots of the comic book.
There was the original in 1977, then new issues in 1995 and 2018 titles “Cold Dead Hands.”
You might be wondering how a guy like Tony Isabella created one of the most popular black comic book characters in DC history.
For that part of the story you have to go to Cleveland’s Cudell Recreation Center, in the early 1970′s.
“I had a comic book club that I formed that had meetings at the Cudell Rec Center,” Isabella recalled. “And my first black friends were comic book fans who came to the club Meetings. It always struck me as unfair that there weren’t more black heroes in the comics for my black friends.”
So Isabella made a promise to those friends that if he ever made it in the industry he would create comic book characters of color.
Enter, “Jefferson Pierce” the school teacher who is Black Lightning.
“Jefferson Pierce is what I like to call a reluctant warrior. He’d rather be in the classroom teaching kids, helping his community that way,” Isabella said. “But he has these powers and he knows he has a responsibility to use them.”
There’s a reason did this interview at the Coast Guard Station.
Because in this latest reboot it’s set in Cleveland. Well sort of.
Isabella read a section of issue five for us.
“It’s a trap. We all know that. An anonymous caller claiming that Tobias Whale is holed up at the abandoned Coast Guard Station on Scotch Island,” Isabella read as a narration. “Where he’d see the police coming miles away and either pick them off from afar, or bug out across Lake Erie. One man might have a chance to get him. Seems like a job for Black Lightning."
Although Isabella is the creator DC Comics owns the character.
“I though it could be a TV series from the moment I created it,” he said.
And two years ago so did DC and the second season of Black Lightning premiers on Tuesday.
With two new writers, and Isabelle giving them a core values idea of who Black Lightning is they created the new CW smash hit, Black Lightning
“It makes me feel great. How could it not make me feel great,” Isabella said. “They’ve taken a lot of my ideas because we’re all on the same page as to what Black Lightning stands for, what Jefferson Pierce stands for.”
Isabella loves that the series, which is getting huge ratings, is encouraging diversity among super hero fans because of the message it sends.
“If we have readers of our comic books they should be able to see themselves in our comics. Black or white, gay or straight, conservative or liberal, religious or atheist they deserve to see themselves in our comic books,” Isabella said.
That’s a message Isabella has been bringing to the comic book world, from Cleveland, since 1977.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.