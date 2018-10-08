For nearly 30 years, Slider has rallied the Tribe

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -For 28 years, he has brought fans to their feet, and smiles on their faces. He doesn’t just act like a rockstar, he is one.
“I like him, he’s my favorite mascot. He’s a mascot and he makes everyone happy!” said Gavin Schmidt from Youngstown told Cleveland 19′s Lacey Crisp.
If you’ve ever wondered just how tall Slider is? The answer is tall.
Hanna Hogan from Marysville couldn’t answer exactly what Slider is, “I don’t know. A weird animal.”
“He’s awesome. A pink monster that’s friendly? I don’t know,” said Ryan White from Akron.
While some of these eager fans were waiting for Frankie Lindor or Michael Brantley’s autograph, others are happy with Slider’s. For Slider, the feeling is mutual.
He’s hoping he can cheer the crowds on and walk off at the end of this season, helping the Indians win the championship trophy.
