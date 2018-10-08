Northeast Ohio Weather: Oven door opens up

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Very warm and humid air will be with us through tomorrow. Temperatures this afternoon warm well in the 80s. It will feel like a mid summer day. There is a small chance of some pop up storms this afternoon that we will have to monitor. We only drop to around 70 degrees tonight. A south wind continues tomorrow and that will allow temperatures to warm once again well into the 80s. The next cold front arrives early Thursday morning and that will usher in a big pattern shift at that time.