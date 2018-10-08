Northeast Ohio Weather: Patchy fog overnight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Expect fog to continue across Northern Ohio overnight as lows dip in the 60s. The fog will be patchy, but thick - and be around for the morning commute into the middle of the morning. Highs will eventually warm into the 80s as the fog burns off before lunch. We may see a stray storm or two in the afternoon, but otherwise we'll have a dry and humid day.
Another warm day for October is in store for Tuesday with highs again in the mid 80s. Our next rain chance arrives late Wednesday into Thursday as cooler air arrives. In fact, we’ll be in the 50s by Friday into the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.