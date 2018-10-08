Ohio high school accused of ‘racism and hazing’ over bananas and student costumes at game

ASHLAND, OH (WOIO) - What was supposed to be a Friday night filled with football and fun was quickly overshadowed by a racism controversy.
When the Mansfield Senior High School football team arrived at Ashland High School to play the Arrows, a box of bananas was in the visitor locker room. It was also reportedly costume night in the home student section.
According to Ashland Athletic Director Jason Goings, some Ashland students were dressed up as bananas.
Former 2000-2013 Ashland Cross Country Coach Tim Black says the bananas are donated by XC parents every Monday for the runners to eat after practice throughout the week. Any of the bananas left over would be left in the XC locker room, which is used by the visitor football team on weekends, in hopes they would not go to waste and be thrown out.
However, a tweet from the Tyger football team refers to the bananas as “racism and hazing.”
Ashland High School released a full statement from Athletic Director Jason Goings on social media, explaining the how the “gesture of kindness was understandably not perceived as so,” and there “was no malice intended.”
Goings also addresses the costume controversies stating, “There was also an allegation that Ashland students were wearing blackface. This is untrue. Our student theme for the game was costume night and there were students dressed in a variety of costumes including various food items. We are rivals on the field of play and that is all.”
In regards to the game, the Tygers defeated the Arrows 26-21.
Cleveland 19 has reached out to Mansfield Senior High School for a statement.
