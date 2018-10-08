Parma police officers braves flames but can’t rescue driver in fatal crash (dashcam)

By Michael Dakota | October 8, 2018 at 4:02 PM EST - Updated October 8 at 4:41 PM

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - A police chase ended a man’s life after the car he was driving slammed into a garbage truck early Monday morning, October 8.

A 911 call led police to the suspect who was suspected of shoplifting steaks.

Police reported he initially cut through side streets before returning to Ridge Road. At the intersection of Pearl Road the suspect attempted to turn northeast and the vehicle he was driving struck a garbage truck that was stopped at the intersection.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

