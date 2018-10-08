Police chase ends in fatal crash after car slams into garbage truck in Parma

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - A police chase ended fatal after a car slammed into a garbage truck Monday morning.
According to witnesses. the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Pearl and Ridge roads in Parma.
The car was coming from Ridge Road when it made a right turn and crashed into a garbage truck.
Shortly after the accident the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Emergency crews rescued a baby and another person from the car and they were transported to the hospital for treatment.
No further information was released on their conditions.
Pearl Road between Ridge Road and Bradley Avenue is closed until further notice.
