Shaker Heights board pledges $2M additional funds to rebuild after elementary school fire

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights school board is looking to rebuild after a fire destroyed Fernway Elementary school on July 10.
After an estimate the board says they will need $14.6M to rebuild the school.
The additional funds to rebuild will total approximately $2 million, the funds will be used to upgrade and enhance the building.
The district says the additional funds will come from multiple resources including funds already provided for the school as a part of a bond issue approved by voters in May 2017 as well as private donations raised through the Shaker Schools Foundation.
According to the board’s statement, estimates from contractors project the insurance settlement will cover the cost of replacing the school and bring it up to code in compliance with ADA regulations.
Board members are instructing architects and contractors to develop a plan to enhance the school with the additional $2 million in funding.
These were the damages after the fire erupted:
Fernway was built in 1929 and was not required to a have sprinklers and while there were no injuries when the fire broke out in July, the flames damaged the structure and caused the roof to collapse.
