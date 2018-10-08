Sunny Side Up: Should we celebrate Columbus Day?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
Today majority of school’s nationwide are out for Columbus Day.
But a least a dozen US cities will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day today instead.
Questions have raised for years over the legitimacy of the holiday, bringing us to the question of the day:
Should we celebrate Columbus Day?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.