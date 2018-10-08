Game 3: Watch Francisco Lindor slam one of the longest home runs of his career

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians are doing everything they can to win Game 3 and extend the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.
With one mighty swing of the bat, Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor propelled the Tribe to a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.
Progressive Field erupted as Lindor rounded the bases.
If Lindor and the Indians can pull off a win, the Indians will look to tie the five-game series on Tuesday afternoon in Cleveland.
Follow along with live updates to Game 3 HERE.
