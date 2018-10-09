Asking questions, getting answers behind road repairs in downtown on game day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Driving into downtown Cleveland Monday morning required patience.
You may have noticed lots of orange cones along East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue, which created a roadwork runaround for drivers.
Cleveland 19 got answers and the reason behind the repairs was for our safety.
City workers with the city of Cleveland were working as quickly as they could to fix bricks that were popping out of the crosswalk on East 9th and Euclid.
Many of you asked us why the repairs were needed on game day, but officials said it was required so that nobody got hurt.
City workers fixed the crosswalk concern in the late morning.
