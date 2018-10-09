Canton Chamber says that open container district has increased business with no problems

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - In the city of Canton, you don't have to drink up before you go.
You can take your drink with you if you are within the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, also known as the Open Container District.
The Open Container District covers 68 acres and is made up of 28 bars.
You can't just walk around with any old bottle of beer or alcoholic beverage. You've got to actually purchase a special cup inside one of the participating bars. If you go to a different bar after walking around, you have to purchase a whole new cup.
Ashley Clifford, the manager of Napoli's Italian Eatery on Market Avenue in downtown Canton says that since the city started allowing the open containers in certain areas, business picked up.
"It does bring business down here. It helps us out," said Clifford.
Michael Gill is the Vice President of Economic Development at the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce. He says there haven't been any problems as a result of the open container policy.
"To this date, we have not had a recorded incident by the Canton PD of any kind of problem that we've had," said Gill.
The city of Cleveland nearly did something similar back in 2016; there was talk of issuing open container permits, but nothing ever came of it.
We reached out to Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack who represents the ward that many of the downtown bars are in, asking if Cleveland might revisit the open container issue.
"I would have to look at the entirety of the proposal before making a decision as to support it or not," said McCormack.
He added that a number of bars would need to apply for a permit.
Many downtown restaurant- and bar-goers seemed to think having an open container district in Cleveland would be a good idea.
“I think it would be great - as long as we are responsible adults, right?” said Tracy Nagaj of Hudson.
