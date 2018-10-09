Deputy finally responds to being asked to leave Olmsted Falls fun park because of his concealed weapon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Over the weekend a Facebook post from the wife of a Lake County Deputy exploded after she accused the family fun park in Olmsted Falls, Swings-N-Things, of not supporting law enforcement.
The post from Carrie Zgrebnak, that has since been taken down, claimed they were asked to leave the park because her off duty husband, Mike Zgrebnak, was spotted with his weapon under his sweatshirt.
The park has a no weapons policy at the business.
The manager gave the deputy a chance to put the weapon in his car and return to the park, but they declined.
The family was given four passes to return to the park at a later date.
Mike and Carrie Zgrenbnak have just release this statement to Cleveland 19 report Dan DeRoos:
