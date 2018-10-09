Deputy finally responds to being asked to leave Olmsted Falls fun park because of his concealed weapon

This past Sunday my family and I went to Swings and Things to spend the day with our children just as we have once a year each of the last five years. Being an off duty deputy, I have always carried my firearm without issue at the park. This past Sunday, however, somebody observed I was carrying my weapon when I was exiting a go cart and reported it to management. I was approached by the on duty manager who asked if I was armed. I informed him I was. He stated the park has a no firearms policy. I reiterated I was off duty and showed him my badge and police ID. He told me I could place my weapon in my vehicle or we would have to leave the park. Leaving a firearm in a vehicle is not an option I was comfortable with so my only option was to leave with my family. As we had only been at the park for approx. 20 minutes, I asked for a refund. Instead, we were given passes to attend another day. To avoid any conflict we accepted them. After a brief conversation with the manager, who was both professional and kind the entire time, we shook hands and my family and I left the park. Shortly after leaving, my wife posted on Facebook about our disappointment with the parks policy. To our surprise the post spread very quickly with the news media eventually becoming involved. My wife and I were completely shocked. Upon reading the posts there were many disparaging things posted about Swings and Things as well as us. We would like everyone to know that we have no bad feelings toward the business nor its owners. My family and I have had several enjoyable days at the park and we would encourage people to continue to patronize the park. It is a good, family friendly location. They have every right to not want weapons on their property and we respect their right.

Mike and Carrie Zgrebnak