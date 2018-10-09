Driver shot multiple times on I-77 in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man crashed his BMW on I-77 in Summit County, after being shot multiple times.
The accident happened around 9:54 p.m. Monday on I-77 North at mile post 122. Deputies believe the victim was shot in the area of I-77 South near Wilbeth Road in Akron.
The victim crashed into a guardrail before stopping in traffic.
When deputies arrived, he was found unconscious and slumped over the center console.
Deputies said he was showing no signs of life and they performed first aid until Coventry Firefighters arrived and transported him to Akron City Hospital.
The victim, whose name is not being released, is expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers or the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
