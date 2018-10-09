Elyria residents, mail carriers arrive at delivery truce

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - People living in a local community are asking:'where’s my mail?
We're getting to the bottom of an issue that's preventing them from receiving any packages.
A Cleveland 19 viewer tells us he got the runaround after he complained about not getting packages for stuff he ordered online. My mission, get answers and find a solution.
“I’ll get notifications from Amazon that will say delivery attempted when I’m sitting right here. It has not been attempted,” said resident Corey Russell.
Russell uses Amazon Prime. He expects his packages within two days. That has not been happening as of late.
“Whatever does not fit inside that mailbox we have to go to the post office to pick up,” he said.
Corey Russell has lived in this trailer for a couple of years. The Colonial Oaks trailer park in Elyria is under new management and when they took control, Russell stopped getting his Amazon packages delivered to his front door.
“They leave them at the post office and I can pick them up that day. That’s not my job. I don’t get paid to pick up packages. The office doesn’t get paid to hand out packages. It’s the job of the post office to deliver the packages. When I go up there I get the runaround.”
Fed up, Russell emailed Cleveland 19 to get an answer to his no package delivery dilemma. So, I texted the main post office downtown.
“I want you to read this and give me your response. Postal delivery to the residents Colonial Oaks Community has been resumed. The Postal Service apologies for the inconvenience and looks forward to servicing its customers. Respectfully, David G. Van Allen. That’s awesome. That’s great. I’m really glad. Thank you.”
